Lauer allowed a run on four hits and two walks over six frames Sunday, striking out four in the win over the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision.

Drew Butera's third-inning sacrifice fly was the lone run to score on Lauer, lowering his ERA to 4.41 over 136.2 innings this season. While he didn't earn the win, the 24-year-old hasn't taken a loss since July 25. Lauer will face Colorado again -- this time at Coors Field -- on Friday.