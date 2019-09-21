Lauer (8-10) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across six innings.

Despite turning in a quality start, Lauer just didn't get enough run support. Of course, surrendering four walks didn't help things, but the southpaw worked around them enough to limit the damage. In 12 of his 14 starts at Petco Park this year, Lauer has held his opponents to three runs or fewer. The 24-year-old now owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.39 WHIP on the season. He'll look to bounce back during his final outing on Thursday against the Dodgers.