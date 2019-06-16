Lauer (5-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two as the Padres were downed 14-8 by the Rockies.

While he managed to keep the ball in the yard, the Rockies pummeled Lauer for four doubles among the 10 hits in a typical Coors Field slugfest. The southpaw will carry a 4.60 ERA and 59:22 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next start Friday in Pittsburgh.