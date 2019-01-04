Stout signed a minor-league deal with the Padres, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Stout posted an unimpressive 4.75 ERA in 55 innings for Triple-A Omaha in the Royals' system last season. The lefty also got his first taste of the big leagues but struggled significantly, allowing seven runs (six earned) in just 2.1 innings.

