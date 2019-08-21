The Padres selected Yardley's contract from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

A side-arming, 29-year-old righty, Yardley will make his first trip to the big leagues as the Padres stock up on extra bullpen depth in preparation for a bullpen game in the series finale in Cincinnati. Yardley has navigated the treacherous Pacific Coast League well this season, posting a 2.63 ERA while holding hitters to a .240 average in 61.2 innings.