Padres' Eric Yardley: Suffers loss in debut
Yardley (0-1) took the loss against Cincinnati on Wednesday, pitching one-third of an inning and allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk.
The 29-year-old was called up Wednesday for his first big-league opportunity after 297 career appearances in the minors. His debut got off to an inauspicious start when Nick Senzel lined his first pitch to left fielder Josh Naylor, who misplayed the ball for a two-base error. After Jose Iglesias laid down a sacrifice bunt, Yardley allowed the following three hitters to reach base before exiting the game. Manager Andy Green attributed the rough outing in part to a "bad break" on the error, so perhaps Yardley will get another opportunity to prove that he can succeed at the major-league level.
