Aybar (foot) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Manager Andy Green had suggested this was likely after Aybar fouled a ball off his foot Friday. The Padres are expected to bring up another shortstop after Saturday's game to provide depth behind Allen Cordoba.

