Aybar was diagnosed with a fractured foot Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It appears that Aybar will be sidelined for quite some time after fouling a ball off his foot during Friday's game. Initial reports suggest that the shortstop will likely miss the remainder of the season, though he could return in September in a best-case scenario. Allen Cordoba and the recently-promoted Dusty Coleman will handle shortstop duties in his absence.

