Aybar went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to Arizona.

The 33-year-old is still getting it done on the basepaths, reaching double-digit steals for the eighth time in his 12-year career. Aybar has started 13 of the 16 games he has appeared in since returning from the disabled list Sept. 1, providing deep-league value over that span (.278 with a home run and three steals).