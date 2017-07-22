Aybar is out of the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

Aybar has assumed the everyday role at shortstop in San Diego, starting 17 consecutive games at the position, but is mired in a tough slump over the past seven days, going just 3-for-25 in that span. The 33-year-old heads to the bench Saturday, allowing Allen Cordoba to get the start in his place.

