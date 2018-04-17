Padres' Erik Johnson: Makes first appearance since elbow surgery
Johnson (elbow) made his 2018 debut for Double-A San Antonio on Monday, tossing a perfect inning in relief in the affiliate's 9-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.
It was Johnson's first appearance in affiliated ball in two seasons after he was sidelined for all of 2017 while recovering from October 2016 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was formerly a well-regarded starting pitching prospect in the White Sox organization and made 22 career starts in the big leagues, but it appears the Padres will transition him to a bullpen role coming off the major arm injury.
More News
-
Padres' Erik Johnson: Returns to Padres on minor league deal•
-
Erik Johnson: Non-tendered by Padres•
-
Padres' Erik Johnson: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Erik Johnson: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Erik Johnson: MRI reveals flexor strain, sidelined 3-to-6 weeks•
-
Padres' Erik Johnson: Has been placed on disabled list•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start