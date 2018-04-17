Johnson (elbow) made his 2018 debut for Double-A San Antonio on Monday, tossing a perfect inning in relief in the affiliate's 9-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.

It was Johnson's first appearance in affiliated ball in two seasons after he was sidelined for all of 2017 while recovering from October 2016 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was formerly a well-regarded starting pitching prospect in the White Sox organization and made 22 career starts in the big leagues, but it appears the Padres will transition him to a bullpen role coming off the major arm injury.