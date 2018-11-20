Padres' Esteban Quiroz: Lands in San Diego

Quiroz was traded from the Red Sox to the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Colten Brewer, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Quiroz spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Portland, hitting .299/.413/.598 with seven homers across 24 games for the Sea Dogs. Prior to joining the Red Sox in 2018, Quiroz played in the Mexican League, where he hit .293/.402/.451 across parts of seven seasons.