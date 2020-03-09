Padres' Esteban Quiroz: Reassigned to minors
Quiroz was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quiroz went 3-for-15 with three RBI in Cactus League play. He'll likely begin the season in Triple-A ball, where he hit .271 with 19 homes runs and 66 RBI in 2019.
