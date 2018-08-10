Ruiz is hitting .247/.315/.406 with 11 home runs and 37 steals (on 45 attempts) in 415 plate appearances for Low-A Fort Wayne.

Ruiz is a pretty complicated prospect to evaluate for dynasty leagues. On one hand, he has the look of a power/speed middle infielder, and his stolen-base totals are particularly alluring. That said, he doesn't grade out as a plus runner, so we can't expect that type of production in the majors. He also sports a 29.4 percent strikeout rate and 51 percent pull rate, so that .247 batting average looks like an accurate gauge of his hit tool.