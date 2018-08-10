Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Fourth in Midwest League with 37 steals
Ruiz is hitting .247/.315/.406 with 11 home runs and 37 steals (on 45 attempts) in 415 plate appearances for Low-A Fort Wayne.
Ruiz is a pretty complicated prospect to evaluate for dynasty leagues. On one hand, he has the look of a power/speed middle infielder, and his stolen-base totals are particularly alluring. That said, he doesn't grade out as a plus runner, so we can't expect that type of production in the majors. He also sports a 29.4 percent strikeout rate and 51 percent pull rate, so that .247 batting average looks like an accurate gauge of his hit tool.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...