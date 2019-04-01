Ruiz will begin the 2019 season at High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The second baseman submitted a .727 OPS while striking out in 28.6 percent of his plate appearances at Low-A Fort Wayne last season, but a 49-for-60 success rate on stolen-base attempts was good for tops in the MIdwest League. Not heralded as a high-end burner, Ruiz doesn't project to be a major base-stealing threat if or when he reaches the majors, so he'll need to polish his approach at the plate to improve his long-term fantasy outlook.

