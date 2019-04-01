Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Moves up to High-A
Ruiz will begin the 2019 season at High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The second baseman submitted a .727 OPS while striking out in 28.6 percent of his plate appearances at Low-A Fort Wayne last season, but a 49-for-60 success rate on stolen-base attempts was good for tops in the MIdwest League. Not heralded as a high-end burner, Ruiz doesn't project to be a major base-stealing threat if or when he reaches the majors, so he'll need to polish his approach at the plate to improve his long-term fantasy outlook.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...