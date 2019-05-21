Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Swinging hot bat in High-A
Ruiz went 7-for-18 with two homers, seven RBI and three runs scored for High-A Lake Elsinore last week, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
The 20-year-old is red-hot for the Storm, as he's now 10-for-33 with three homers over his last 10 games. He got off to a slow start at the dish, so his slash line still stands at just .243/.285/.371 through 140 at-bats, but he has continued to show an impressive aptitude on the basepaths with 14 steals in 18 attempts, giving him 102 swipes in 263 career minor-league games. However, the consensus seems to be he doesn't have the raw speed that would allow those totals to translate to the big-league level, so Ruiz will need to hit with more consistency in order to separate himself as a standout prospect in San Diego's system.
