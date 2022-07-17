Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Ruiz will head to the bench for the Friars' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-18 with a pair of extra-base hits, two RBI, one run and one stolen base while starting in each of his first five games following his promotion from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the week. Considering Ruiz swiped 60 bags between stops at Triple-A and Double-A San Antonio prior to his call-up, he may be worth a flier for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues looking to add some speed to their rosters.