Ruiz was traded to the Padres on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 18-year-old second baseman hit .419/.440/.779 with three home runs and nine steals (on nine attempts) in 21 games for the Royals' AZL affiliate. There is already some buzz that general manager A.J. Preller may have struck gold again on a young Latin player, who, on the surface, was considered a secondary piece in a trade that netted the Royals three big-league pitchers. Ruiz's dynasty-league stock will see a massive spike now that he is a known commodity.