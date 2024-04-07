Salas has gone 3-for-9 with two RBI and a stolen base through two games while opening the minor-league season with High-A Fort Wayne.

Salas emerged as arguably the top catching prospect in baseball last season after reaching Double-A as a 17-year-old. He played in just nine games at that level, though, and struggled with a 5-for-28 showing at the plate, so it's not surprising that the Padres elected to have him open 2024 back at the High-A level. That said, it shouldn't take long for Salas to be promoted if he performs well, and he's already incredibly advanced both offensively and defensively given his age.