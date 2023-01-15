Salas signed with the Padres on Sunday for $5.6 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 16-year-old catcher from Venezuela, Salas is the younger brother of Marlins prospect Jose Salas and his family has a long history of churning out pro baseball players, dating back to his grandfather. Salas is considered the top pure hitter in this year's international signing class, and has experience hitting 90-plus mph velocity, which is a separator compared to his peers. He is a better real-life prospect than a fantasy prospect, and he could be seen as one of the best catching prospects in the game in a couple years.