The Padres announced Friday that Salas received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Salas reached Double-A San Antonio last season as a 17-year-old and will now take part in his first major-league camp at the same age. One of the top prospects in baseball, Salas slashed .248/.331/.421 with nine home runs over 66 games across three levels in 2023 while showing superb defense at catcher. Salas probably won't reach the big leagues for another year or two, in all likelihood, but there will be plenty of eyes on the wunderkind this spring.