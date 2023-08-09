The Padres promoted Salas from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Salas has slumped to start August, going 1-for-20 with a 45 percent strikeout rate over five games, he's coming off an incredible July during which he won the California League's Player of the Month award and slashed .366/.416/.720 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases over 19 contests. Of course, all of the catcher's accomplishments on the field are made more remarkable by the fact that he's only 17 years old. With his ascension to High-A, Salas becomes the youngest player in the history of the Fort Wayne franchise. He's batting second and catching in his Fort Wayne debut Wednesday.