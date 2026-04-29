Through 16 games with Double-A San Antonio, Salas is slashing .296/.377/.481 with two home runs, four doubles, seven runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases.

Salas lost some of his prospect shine last season when injuries limited to him to only 10 games (all with San Antonio), during which he batted just .188 with no long balls. However, he's turned things around at the plate to begin the 2026 campaign and is coming off a big week -- from April 18 to 25, he put up a 1.278 OPS with two homers, six RBI and a stolen base over six contests. Salas won't turn 20 until June 1, and he still ranks as one of San Diego's top prospects.