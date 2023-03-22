Salas will likely begin his professional career in the Arizona Complex League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Assistant director of player development Mike Daly said Salas will begin his career stateside, which rules out a stint in the Dominican Summer League, but he didn't definitively rule out Salas spending time with Single-A Lake Elsinore this year in his age-16/17 season. Salas turns 17 in June and has already appeared in a Cactus League game, which is evidence of just how advanced the prized international signee is. A bilingual switch hitter, Salas is as good of a real-life 16-year-old prospect as you'll find, but he is still at least several years away from the majors.