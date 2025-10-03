Salas (back) is no longer slated to play in the Arizona Fall League, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Salas missed most of the 2025 season with a stress reaction in his lower back. It does not appear he has suffered a setback, but the Padres have decided to give the young catcher more time to heal rather than pushing him to play in the AFL. It's unclear whether Salas might play winter ball later this offseason instead.