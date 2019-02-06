Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Rodriguez has 216 career relief appearances to his name at the MLB level but hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2016. He required shoulder surgery that same season and was sidelined for most of 2017 before pitching exclusively for the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in 2018, delivering a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 64.2 innings. The 34-year-old is expected to open the upcoming campaign in the minors but could get a look in the San Diego bullpen at some point.

