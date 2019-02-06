Padres' Fernando Rodriguez: Gets minors deal from San Diego
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Rodriguez has 216 career relief appearances to his name at the MLB level but hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2016. He required shoulder surgery that same season and was sidelined for most of 2017 before pitching exclusively for the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in 2018, delivering a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 64.2 innings. The 34-year-old is expected to open the upcoming campaign in the minors but could get a look in the San Diego bullpen at some point.
More News
-
Red Sox's Fernando Rodriguez: Sent to minors camp•
-
Cubs' Fernando Rodriguez: Back from MiLB DL•
-
Cubs' Fernando Rodriguez: Sent to minors Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Fernando Rodriguez: Signs minor league contract with Cubs•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodriguez: Outrighted to Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodriguez: Undergoes surgery Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...