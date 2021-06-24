Tatis went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

The superstar shortstop struck out three times in the contest, but he still found a way to make a contribution for fantasy squads by walking and stealing second base in the third inning. Tatis has provided substantial value as a power-speed dual threat again this season, ranking third in baseball with 22 home runs and tying for third with 15 steals. He has been thrown out on the basepaths only twice.