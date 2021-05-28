Tatis went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and two walks Thursday against the Brewers.

Tatis delivered timely hits late in the game, starting in the sixth inning when he doubled home Tommy Pham and eventually came around to score. Two frames later, he recorded an RBI single and crossed the plate once again. The performance continued Tatis' exceptional performance of late, as he's delivered five home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored across his last nine starts.