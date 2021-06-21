Tatis (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday against the Dodgers.

The 22-year-old sat out Sunday after exiting Saturday's contest with a left shoulder injury, but he'll rejoin the lineup Monday after missing only one game. Tatis has a 1.248 OPS with five homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs in his past nine appearances and will attempt to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury.