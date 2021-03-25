Tatis (shoulder) will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat second Thursday against the Rangers.

After Tatis exited early Tuesday in his last Cactus League appearance due to left shoulder discomfort, the Padres are choosing to ease him back into the lineup in a non-defensive role. Assuming he comes out of Thursday's game without issue, he should reclaim his usual role at shortstop before the Padres wrap up their spring slate Monday. Though he's had a couple of health scares this spring, Tatis has been his usual productive self when available, posting a 1.092 OPS in 23 at-bats while chipping in a stolen base.