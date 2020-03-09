Padres' Fernando Tatis: Back in lineup
Tatis (illness) is in the starting lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, playing shortstop and leading off.
Tatis was dealing with the flu last week, but he'll be able to return to game action after participating in a full workout Sunday. While the Padres could attempt to ease him back into action as a precautionary measure, the issue is unlikely to affect his status for Opening Day.
