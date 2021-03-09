Tatis hasn't played since Friday due to general aches and pains, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres don't appear to be particularly concerned with the issue, with manager Jayce Tingler saying Tatis would definitely be in the lineup if it were the regular season. There's no reason to push the $340 million man in early March, however, as he can afford to rest a few more days without meaningfully setting back his preseason preparation.
