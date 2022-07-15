Tatis (wrist) will begin a hitting progression Friday, Ben Higgins of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Tatis underwent another scan on his wrist Monday and was believed to have differing opinions regarding his status from the team's medical staff. However, he's been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by beginning a hitting progression. The 23-year-old has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield in recent weeks. Although it's certainly encouraging that he'll begin a hitting progression, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could play outfield upon return•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not swinging at full strength•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back•