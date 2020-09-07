Tatis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Athletics. He was also hit by a pitch.

Tatis got aboard with a single in the third inning and scored on a Manny Machado sacrifice fly. In the seventh inning, Tatis' 15th homer of the year provided the Padres extra breathing room. That would be valuable, as the Athletics' Sean Murphy hit a solo shot in the bottom half of the frame. Tatis is slashing .311/.398/.665 with seven stolen bases, 39 RBI and 43 runs scored in an excellent second-year campaign.