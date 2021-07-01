Tatis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Tatis led off the third inning with the solo blast to record his 26th homer of the season. Two frames later, he reached base on a single before scoring his second run of the contest when Trent Grisham hit a grand slam. Tatis extended his hitting streak to a modest five games, during which he's driven in six runs and scored seven times. Overall, Tatis remains one of the best hitters in the game, as he's maintained a .300/.387/.705 line with 61 runs scored, 56 RBI and 16 stolen bases across 266 plate appearances.