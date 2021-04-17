Tatis went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
After logging a minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, Tatis was back in the lineup against the division-rival Dodgers on Friday. He gave the Padres a brief lead in the fifth inning with a solo shot to center field off Walker Buehler. It wasn't all roses for Tatis, however, as he also committed a pair of errors -- including one that allowed a pair of runs to score in the sixth inning -- and struck out twice. Fantasy managers who roster Tatis are no doubt relieved to see him back in action, though the star shortstop's .167/.259/.417 slash line and seven errors this season provide ample room for improvement.
