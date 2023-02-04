Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) said Saturday that his shoulder is as close to 100 percent as it's been over the last two years, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis didn't play last season due to injuries and a PED suspension, and he underwent procedures on both his shoulder and his wrist in the fall. He's been a full participant in baseball activities and appears to be trending in the right direction, but he'll miss the start of the schedule even if fully healthy, as his suspension lasts through April 20.