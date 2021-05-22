Tatis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk, an additional RBI, an additional run and a stolen base in Friday's 16-1 blowout win over the Mariners.

The superstar shortstop flashed his considerable all-around skills in the victory, swiping a bag in the first inning and belting a three-run shot to right field in the second. The long ball was the 50th of Tatis' young career, making him the fastest player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis has rebounded from a slow start to the campaign and is now slashing .279/.350/.644 with 11 homers, 20 RBI and nine stolen bases on the season.