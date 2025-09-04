Tatis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to Baltimore.

Tatis brought the Padres to within two runs with his 414-foot solo blast in the seventh inning, but that ended up being the team's final tally. The long ball was just the second for the slugger over his past 36 contests. While Tatis has been a great source of steals with 27 thefts in 33 attempts, his power output has been somewhat disappointing this year -- he has 19 homers across 609 plate appearances after belting 21 long balls over 438 plate appearances during the regular season last year.