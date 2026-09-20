Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Tatis has gotten on base in 14 straight games, going 18-for-56 (.321) with five homers, five steals and 10 RBI in that span. The star outfielder is up to 24 long balls on the year, just one shy of matching his total from last year. He's batting .285 with an .819 OPS, 80 RBI, 93 runs scored, 36 steals, 30 doubles and three triples through 153 contests while providing steady production out of the leadoff spot.