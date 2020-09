Tatis went 1-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Tatis gave the Padres a one-run lead with his RBI single in the 10th inning, but that lead didn't hold. He also recorded his 10th stolen base of the year after his eighth-inning walk. The shortstop has added 15 homers, 41 RBI, 47 runs scored and a .278/.367/.565 slash line through 54 games.