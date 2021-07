Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

On the day he was officially named an All-Star starter, Tatis showed off one of the many reasons behind his selection for the honor, stealing second base after singling to lead off the eighth inning. The theft was his 17th of the season, putting him in third place in MLB behind Whit Merrifield and Trea Turner. Tatis is also tied for second in the league with 26 home runs.