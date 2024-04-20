Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Tatis smashed a 390-foot home run to left field in the third inning to account for San Diego's lone run on the evening. The Padres right fielder has preferred hitting for power at home so far as five of his six homers have been hit in Petco Park. Tatis has enjoyed a solid start to his season, producing a .289/.379/.530 slash line over 95 plate appearances.