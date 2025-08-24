Tatis went 0-for-2 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Tatis' power drought is nearing a month -- he's now gone 26 games without a homer. He's batting .263 (26-for-99) in that span, adding 11 doubles, nine RBI, 21 runs scored and four steals. That batting average is close to his mark for the full season (.266), and he's also sporting an .805 OPS, which has remained fairly steady despite the recent lack of power. Tatis has also racked up 26 steals on 32 attempts, 52 RBI, 90 runs scored, 25 doubles and two triples through 127 contests as the Padres' primary leadoff hitter.