Tatis went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Astros.

Tatis drove home San Diego's first run with a groundout in the sixth inning, but it was his at-bat in the ninth that will be seen on plenty of highlight reels. With the Padres trailing by two and down to their final out, Tatis crushed a 448-foot shot to left field with two runners aboard to send the game into extra innings. The long ball was his second in as many games and eighth overall in May. In addition to the homers, he is batting .355 with 25 RBI and eight stolen bases across 18 games this month.