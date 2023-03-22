Tatis (suspension) went 2-for-3 with and scored three runs in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against Colorado.

Tatis began the exhibition slate by failing to record in his initial 16 at-bats, but he's since gone 8-for-21 to lift his spring slash line to .258/.351/.387. Among the eight hits, the 24-year-old had a double and a home run, and he's knocked in six runs in addition to stealing three bases. Of course, any momentum Tatis builds as the spring schedule winds down will be stalled once the regular season starts since he'll have to sit out the first three weeks of the campaign.