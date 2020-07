Tatis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Padres' 5-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Tatis followed up a two-hit, three-RBI showing Monday with his first long ball of 2020. The 21-year-old has hit safely in all five games so far this season, and he also has a steal on his ledger already, so the early returns have been positive for those who bought in on Tatis after his truncated rookie season.