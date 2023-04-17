Tatis (suspension) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a minor-league contest with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

To say that Tatis is feasting on minor-league pitching would be an understatement. The 24-year-old is slashing .515/.590/1.802 with seven homers, 15 RBI and two thefts eight games into his stint with El Paso, and he's been absurd over his past three contests, going 11-for-16 with six long balls and 12 runs batted in. Fantasy managers who drafted Tatis should be salivating at the thought of the slugger returning from his suspension, which he's eligible to do this coming Thursday.