Padres' Fernando Tatis: Continues power surge Tuesday

Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in an 11-2 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Tatis' loudest contribution was a solo blast to right field in the fourth inning. It was his fourth homer over his past seven contests, and the veteran slugger appears to finally be getting his power stroke going. Tatis didn't homer at all until his 56th contest of the campaign and had gone 12 straight games without a long ball prior to the aforementioned current seven-game power surge. His muscle has helped San Diego bolt into playoff position -- the Padres have won 14 of their past 18 contests and are now tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League.