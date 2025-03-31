Tatis went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 5-0 win against Atlanta on Sunday.

Tatis extended his campaign-opening hitting streak to four games Sunday, and he's collected multiple knocks in two of those contests. The star outfielder also stole his third bag of the season, which is tied for second in the majors in the early going. Tatis had a bit of a down year last season with 21 homers and 11 thefts over 102 regular-season games, but he's capable of putting up MVP-level numbers and if off to a fast start to begin 2025.